St Gerard’s book quarter-final slot as they prove too strong for King’s Hospital

Bray school score four tries to progress at Templeville Road

 

St Gerard’s School 20 The King’s Hospital 5

St Gerard’s moved comfortably into the Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-finals in the biting cold at Templeville Road on Thursday.

Vinnie Murray Cup qualifiers King’s Hospital had the advantage of three matches to find their form, but they struggled to contain the Bray school.

The combination of St Gerard’s superior physicality and King’s Hospital’s struggles at the breakdown ceded the momentum to the winners.

Scrumhalf Saul Fitzpatrick was the first to make a breakthrough for Gerard’s for Patrick Burke to convert, the outhalf adding a penalty for a 15-5 lead at the break.

Although KH did respond through a try from left-wing Adam Bagnall, St Gerard’s forged ahead in the second period with centre Callan O’Reilly picking up their third try.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.