St Gerard’s book quarter-final slot as they prove too strong for King’s Hospital

St Gerard’s School 20 The King’s Hospital 5

St Gerard’s moved comfortably into the Leinster Schools Senior Cup quarter-finals in the biting cold at Templeville Road on Thursday.

Vinnie Murray Cup qualifiers King’s Hospital had the advantage of three matches to find their form, but they struggled to contain the Bray school.

The combination of St Gerard’s superior physicality and King’s Hospital’s struggles at the breakdown ceded the momentum to the winners.

Scrumhalf Saul Fitzpatrick was the first to make a breakthrough for Gerard’s for Patrick Burke to convert, the outhalf adding a penalty for a 15-5 lead at the break.

Although KH did respond through a try from left-wing Adam Bagnall, St Gerard’s forged ahead in the second period with centre Callan O’Reilly picking up their third try.