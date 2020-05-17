Sport Ireland won’t appeal Cronin suspension despite ‘extreme frustration’

Munster player has already served one-month ban for failing a drugs test

Munster’s James Cronin has already served his one-month ban. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

Despite Sport Ireland expressing “extreme frustration” with Munster prop James Cronin’s one month suspension for a doping violation, neither they nor Wada will be appealing the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Following legal advice, Sport Ireland believe that a lengthy appeal would only lead to the ban – which Cronin has already served without missing any rugby – being increased to three months.

SI are satisfied the EPRC’s investigation was rigorous despite no direct cross examination of Cronin, following a positive finding for prednisolone, a synthetic steroid, and prednisone after the Champions Cup match against Racing 92 at Thomond Park in November 2019.

It has been established that Cronin was given the wrong medication by his chemist. The Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland are investigating this matter.

More to follow...

