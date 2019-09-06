South African World Cup hero Chester Williams dies

Reports say former Springbok winger died from a heart attack aged 49 on Friday

Chester Williams of South Africa in action during a match against Scotland in 1994. Photo: Getty Images

Chester Williams of South Africa in action during a match against Scotland in 1994. Photo: Getty Images

 

Former South Africa wing and 1995 Rugby World Cup hero Chester Williams has passed away.

Reports in South Africa have said that the 49-year-old died from a heart attack. Williams was part of Springbok 1995 Rugby World Cup winning squad and played 27 Tests between 1993 and 2000, scoring 14 tries in that time.

But he will always be remembered for his status as the only black player in the Springbok side which beat New Zealand in the final on home soil.

Since retiring, Williams had spent time as coach of the Springbok Sevens team and the Pumas and had recently been working as head rugby coach for the University of Western Cape.

News of his death comes just two months after fellow wing and member of the 1995 South African team James Small passed away from a heart attack.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.