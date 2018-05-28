Siya Kolisi rise to skipper a landmark moment for Boks

Siya Kolisi’s appointment as captain of the Springboks for the three-test home series against England may not be a permanent choice but his elevation signals a landmark moment for a sport still haunted by past links to Apartheid.

Stormers flanker Kolisi was named to lead the Boks against England in June with previous skippers, loose-forward Warren Whiteley and lock Eben Etzebeth, both ruled out through injury.

He will become the first black test captain of the team after hooker Chilliboy Ralepelle, who was just 20 at the time, led a Springbok XV against a World XV in 2006.

Overlooked last year when then coach Allister Coetzee preferred Etzebeth despite Kolisi being the lock’s captain at the Stormers, Monday’s move has significance beyond the field as South African rugby seeks to attract more black players.

Current Bok coach Rassie Erasmus says the decision was based purely on his history with Kolisi but is also aware that it will be a popular appointment with a majority of the South African population.

“I got Siya from the Eastern Cape to come play in the Western Cape. I’ve known him for a long time,” Erasmus told reporters on Monday. “I don’t want to look at this from a political or historical perspective.

“I coached Siya in his first training session at (Western) Province. I know him as a great rugby player. I’ve seen him go through good times and tough times as captain and a player. He’s a reliable player that always gives his best.

“It’s only for the June tests for now as guys like Warren Whiteley and Eben Etzebeth still have to return. It was just common sense that he’d make a good option.

“In terms of what he does for our country is really just a bonus. I like him. He’s humble, quiet and gets the job done.”

Kolisi’s appointment will do no harm as rugby continues to break the shackles of its past image.

More black players are now commonplace in top-level teams and while his selection is landmark, it is also a natural progression of transformation efforts in the sport, where up until 1981 black players were barred from representing the Boks.

The 26-year-old will not be considered for Saturday’s international against Wales in Washington, however, with his Super Rugby franchise team mate Pieter-Steph du Toit leading the team out for that fixture.

Erasmus announced an extended squad of 43 players for the June tests on Saturday and suggested he would take a number of fringe players to face Wales.

The Boks then host England at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on June 9th, before matches in Bloemfontein and Cape Town on the following Saturdays.