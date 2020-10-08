Six uncapped players named in Ireland squad to play Italy and France

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named six uncapped players in his 35-man squad for the final two rounds of the 2020 Six Nations.

The squad which will be captained by Johnny Sexton contains - Ryan Baird, Ed Byrne, Will Connors, Shane Daly, Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson Park. While Baird and Connors have been involved in national camps before it will be a first time with the national squad for the other uncapped players.

Among those to miss out are Devin Toner, Luke McGrath and John Cooney, while Will Addison, Dave Kearney, Billy Burns, Dave Kilcoyne, Tadhg Furlong, Tom O’Toole and Max Deegan are among the injury absentees.

In addition Harry Byrne, Craig Casey, James Lowe, James Tracy and Fineen Wycherley will train with the squad next week at the IRFU High Performance Centre in Dublin. Ireland take on Italy at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday October 24th before facing France in Paris the following weekend.

Ireland currently sit fourth on the Six Nations table one point behind Scotland and four points behind England and France who have all played an extra game. Back in February Ireland recorded wins over Scotland (19-12) and Wales (24-12) before losing to England (12-24) at Twickenham.

After announcing his squad, Farrell reflected on the huge effort right across Irish rugby to ensure that the professional game could return safely: “We have two competitions to play in over the coming months but will focus first on a strong finish to the Six Nations.

“The return to rugby has not been without its challenges as some players have suffered injury setbacks and there has been limited playing opportunities ahead of a busy and exciting international window. We will be closely monitoring the form and fitness of players competing in the Pro14 over the coming weeks.”

Ireland squad

Backs (16)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 26 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps

Jack Carty (Connacht/Buccaneers) 10 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 21 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) uncapped

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 9 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) uncapped

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 43 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 24 caps

Kieran Marmion (Connacht/Corinthians) 27 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 3 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 81 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 91 caps - Captain

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 28 caps

Forwards (19)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) uncapped

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Corinthians) 9 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 13 caps

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 17 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 98 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 1 cap

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 55 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 11 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 3 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 67 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps

Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 12 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps

John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 21 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 41 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps

Training with squad

Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) uncapped

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped

James Lowe (Leinster) uncapped

James Tracy (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps

Fineen Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped