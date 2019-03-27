Shannon deducted a point for player payment

Shannon have been deducted a point following an IRFU Disciplinary hearing on Tuesday night that investigated a breach of Rule 6, which governs union ‘regulations relating to the registration, eligibility, movement and payment of club players.’

The Limerick club are believed to have contravened that rule specifically in relation to a New Zealand born player who is no longer with the club whom they brought to Ireland at their expense. The rule deals with, among other things, that club players cannot be paid to play by a club and can derive no ‘material benefit.’

The IRFU’s regulations stipulate that material benefit “means money, consideration, gain, gift or other benefit or advantage whatsoever (to include but not limited to provision of accommodation whether residential or otherwise, or payment of or contribution to rent, reimbursement or discharge of loans, whether student or otherwise, provision of a vehicle for the Player’s use) promised or given to a Player or any Third Party, directly or indirectly or in a fiduciary capacity on behalf of such Player, whether in cash, in kind or otherwise, by a Club or any Third Party for having participated in or undertaken or agreed to participate in any game of Rugby Football (including, for the avoidance of doubt, any win or performance related bonus).”

The IRFU disciplinary hearing ruled that Shannon would be deducted a point - they are second last in the All Ireland League Division 1A with two matches to go and are now level on points with Terenure College - and also imposed a fine, believed to be €6,500 but the payment of which will be suspended.

Shannon issued the following statement: “At a recent meeting in Dublin with the IRFU Club Affairs Committee, Shannon RFC were deemed guilty of breaking Regulation 6. Shannon appealed the decision based on the severity of the sanction imposed. The player in question did not play for Shannon RFC in the AIL and did not receive payment in return for playing for our club.

“On appeal the decision was made to issue Shannon with a fine and deduct one AIL point with immediate effect. Given the facts presented to the IRFU, Shannon RFC are totally disappointed (and) disillusioned and strongly disagree with the decision.

“Club rugby being our priority we are aware that we have two very important matches ahead. We are now putting our focus towards finishing the league on a high and maintaining our status in Division 1A. We will not be commenting further on this issue and would like to ask all supporters to rally together and get behind the players and coaches.”