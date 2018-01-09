Seán O’Brien is unlikely to line out against Glasgow

Garry Ringrose’s latest ankle injury setback will keep him sidelined into next month

Johnny Watterson

Sean O’Brien is unlikely to feature for Leinster in the Champions Cup this weekend. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Sean O'Brien is unlikely to feature for Leinster in the Champions Cup this weekend. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

 

Ireland and Leinster backrow Seán O’Brien is unlikely to line out against Glasgow this weekend in the first of Leinster’s two weeks of European Champions Cup.

O’Brien is being assessed this week by medical staff but continues to suffer from a hip injury that flared up before Christmas. O’Brien has not played since the second European match against Exeter in Aviva Stadium.

There was better news for Tadhg Furlong, who was withdrawn for a Head Injury Assessment at half time in Leinster’s match against Ulster last weekend. The Irish prop has passed HIA3 and has made promising progress through the protocols.

HIA3 is when further medical examination is performed 48-72 hours after the incident.

However, Furlong is also being treated for a hyper extension of his left elbow, which occurred in the second half of the match and he is being further assessed as the week progresses.

Joey Carbery’s recovery continues apace following a fracture to his wrist against Fiji in November. The outhalf will return to full training this week to see how it reacts to the higher level of competition on the training paddock.

Carbery had the cast removed just last week and while he could work on fitness and kicking, he had no ball work or heavy contact.

Garry Ringrose, who is currently having a torrid time with injury, had an operation on his ankle on Monday. Following operations on both shoulders from which he had fully recovered, Ringrose suffered a syndemosis injury to his ankle, which will keep him sidelined into next month.

James Tracy and Adam Byrne are not available for selection this week. Tracy suffered and elbow dislocation and will see a specialist this week while winger Byrne has had a flare up of his knee issue and is also due to see a specialist later this week.

Flanker Dan Leavy returned to full training on Tuesday as did hooker Richardt Strauss, while lock James Ryan is continuing to rehabilitate an ankle injury.

