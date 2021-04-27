Scrumhalf Rowan Osborne joins Munster from Leinster

Munster scrumhalf Nick McCarthy went in the opposite direction earlier this month

Rowan Osborne has made 10 appearances in the Pro14 for Leinster. File photograph: Inpho

Rowan Osborne will join Munster at the start of the 2021/22 season on a one-year contract.

The 24-year-old scrumhalf will make the move from Leinster where he has made 10 appearances in the Pro14.

The Kildare native secured his path to professional rugby in 2019 off the back of impressive performances with his club side Dublin University in the All Ireland League.

The news follows Leinster’s re-signing of Munster scrumhalf Nick McCarthy earlier this month.

Commenting on the move, Osborne said: “I am delighted to be joining Munster next season, one of the biggest clubs in Europe with a great fanbase and history.

“I am hugely looking forward to working with and learning from a really talented group of players and a great coaching ticket and working hard to help bring success to the club.”

