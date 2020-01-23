Scotland’s Finn Russell disciplined for ‘breach of team protocol’
Racing 92 outhalf will not take part in the Six Nations opener against Ireland
Finn Russell will not feature for Scotland against Ireland next month. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
Scotland talisman Finn Russell has been sent home from their Six Nations training camp for a breach of discipline.
The Racing 92 outhalf will not play in Scotland’s opener against Ireland on February 1st and his involvement in the rest of the tournament appears in doubt.
A Scotland team spokesperson said on the Scottish Rugby Twitter account: “Standoff Finn Russell will play no further part in preparations for Scotland’s Six Nations opener against Ireland, having been disciplined for a breach of team protocol during the week’s camp in Edinburgh. He has returned to his club.”
Russell is one international appearance away from his 50th cap. The 27-year-old played under Gregor Townsend for Glasgow Warriors before the latter left Warriors to become Scotland head coach in 2017.