Saturday’s Six Nations match in Cardiff will go ahead as planned

Wales v Scotland will be the only final round Six Nations match to go ahead this weekend

Wales v Scotland will go ahead as planned on Saturday afternoon. Photograph: Getty Images

Wales v Scotland will go ahead as planned on Saturday afternoon. Photograph: Getty Images

 

The Welsh Rugby Union has confirmed Saturday’s Six Nations clash against Scotland in Cardiff will go ahead as planned.

In a statement, the Welsh Rugby Union said: “WRU representatives have been in dialogue with Welsh assembly government minister for health and social services Vaughan Gething, who provided much-needed clarity on the Cobra meeting held yesterday.

“Throughout, the WRU board have followed the scientific advice of government, public health Wales and medical experts and determined that any game would be held or postponed based on that advice.

“Enhanced facilities for hand-washing and sanitisation will be available at the stadium, and there are measures in place to manage any issues with attendees on the day.

“In addition, supporters are urged to follow the advice that is widely available on government websites in relation to the virus.”

The France v Ireland and Italy v England games in the final round of the competition have been postponed, and the Pro14 has been suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak. The IRFU have halted all rugby activity in Ireland until March 29th.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.