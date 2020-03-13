Saturday’s Six Nations match in Cardiff will go ahead as planned

The Welsh Rugby Union has confirmed Saturday’s Six Nations clash against Scotland in Cardiff will go ahead as planned.

In a statement, the Welsh Rugby Union said: “WRU representatives have been in dialogue with Welsh assembly government minister for health and social services Vaughan Gething, who provided much-needed clarity on the Cobra meeting held yesterday.

“Throughout, the WRU board have followed the scientific advice of government, public health Wales and medical experts and determined that any game would be held or postponed based on that advice.

“Enhanced facilities for hand-washing and sanitisation will be available at the stadium, and there are measures in place to manage any issues with attendees on the day.

“In addition, supporters are urged to follow the advice that is widely available on government websites in relation to the virus.”

The France v Ireland and Italy v England games in the final round of the competition have been postponed, and the Pro14 has been suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak. The IRFU have halted all rugby activity in Ireland until March 29th.