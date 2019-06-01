Saracens stage late comeback to secure double at Twickenham

Exeter lose decider for third time in four seasons after leading by 11 points after 60 minutes

Saracens’ Jamie George celebrates scoring their fifth try during the Gallagher Premiership Final against Exeter at Twickenham. Photograph: Paul Harding/PA Wire

Saracens 37 Exeter 34

Saracens completed a memorable European and domestic double after retaining the Premiership title by beating Exeter 37-34 at Twickenham.

The teams shared 10 tries during unquestionably the greatest Premiership final in its 16-year history.

Exeter led after just 28 seconds when scrumhalf Nic White claimed the quickest Premiership final touchdown, but Saracens ultimately prevailed.

The Chiefs led by 11 points after an hour, yet Saracens produced a stellar comeback.

Wings Liam Williams and Sean Maitland touched down, following earlier tries from hooker Jamie George and scrumhalf Ben Spencer, before George added a second and Farrell kicked 12 points.

White, flanker Dave Ewers, lock Jonny Hill, centre Henry Slade and substitute Sam Hill crossed for Exeter, and Joe Simmonds added three conversions and a penalty, but the Chiefs once again experienced Twickenham heartbreak.

It was the third time in four seasons for the 2017 champions to lose a final – all against Saracens – as Farrell and company followed up European title success three weeks ago with another trophy.

And it meant a second double in four years, emulating Leicester as only the second English club to achieve such a feat.

