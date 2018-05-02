Sale say there’s ‘no substance’ in Jackson and Olding signing for club

Sale have announced there is “no substance” to reports they are interested in signing former Ulster players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding.

An English newspaper reported that the Premiership club were in the process of signing the two players but a brief statement on the club’s website on Wednesday distanced the club from the story.

The club statement read: “ Sale Sharks can confirm there is no substance to the rumours currently circulating in relation to the signing of the two international rugby players Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding. Our search continues for top class players to bolster the squad for next season.”

Opposition to the signings among Sale supporters was substantial and included the creation of a petition against the move on Facebook, notification of which was posted on the club’s website.

Jackson(26) and Olding (25) had their Ulster contracts revoked last month after a review conducted by the IRFU and Ulster following the high-profile Belfast rape trial verdict on March 28th. Both men were acquitted of raping the same woman in June 2016 with Jackson also cleared of sexual assault. Two of their friends, who faced related charges, were also found not guilty.

Both players were under contract with Ulster and the IRFU until June 2019, but their contracts would have included a clause about bringing the game into disrepute. It is understood that Ulster and the IRFU came under pressure from sponsors not to have Jackson and Olding play for the province again.

The two players had previously been linked with moves to Exeter Chiefs in England and Clermont Auvergne in France before both clubs distanced themselves from any interest.