Ever since he was no age, as he puts it, Rory Best has been consumed by rugby. Some of his earliest childhood recollections are of being driven through “every hole and a hedge, as it was then” to get from Banbridge to Dublin in the back of his dad’s car. The tail end of the anthem, when the old Lansdowne Road roar swelled up to a crescendo. The steaks in Monasterboice on the journey home. The memories will always be vivid.

He’s gone from being a childhood fan, through mini rugby at Banbridge from the age of four, to a 120-times capped Irish international for the last 16 years and then the Irish captain for the last four.