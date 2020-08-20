Rugby gets all clear to resume after latest round of Covid-19 testing

Irish rugby has been medically cleared to resume games this weekend after the third round of testing on 308 players, staff and match officials returned “zero positive results”.

From a total of 915 tests conducted across the four provinces since a resumption of training, only one Munster academy player has tested positive.

Moving forward players and staff will be tested every match week.

“I would like to acknowledge the incredible work of the medical teams, support staff, coaches and players in the provinces who have fully committed to the Covid protocols at their high-performance centres and have enabled the return of professional rugby this weekend” said IRFU medical director Rod McLoughlin.

“Supporters can be assured that we will all continue to work hard to ensure that professional rugby continues to adhere to strict Covid protocols.”