Ross Byrne named at outhalf for warm-up clash with England

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has kept Johnny Sexton, James Ryan, Keith Earls and Robbie Henshaw on ice but otherwise names a strong team to face England at Twickenham on Saturday (3pm).

Ross Byrne makes his full test debut at outhalf with Connacht’s Jack Carty on the bench. Luke McGrath provides scrumhalf cover ahead of Kieran Marmion.

Joey Carbery remains sidelined as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery so Byrne and Carty are currently in line to travel to Japan next month. Should Carbery recover only one of them will make the 31 man squad.

Other interesting selections see Jean Kleyn retained in the secondrow alongside Iain Henderson while Jack McGrath and Tadhg Beirne should get further opportunities to stake a claim off the bench.

IRELAND: Rob Kearney; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale; Ross Byrne, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best, Tadhg Furlong; Iain Henderson, Jean Kleyn; Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Tadhg Beirne, Luke McGrath, Jack Carty, Andrew Conway.