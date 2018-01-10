Roscrea threaten High Court action against IRFU and Leinster Branch

Cistercian College Roscrea are threatening High Court action against the IRFU and Leinster Branch schools committee over the non-eligibility of nine teenage rugby players.

The “20 month rule” was introduced to stymie leading rugby schools recruiting talent from smaller schools and the youths (club) system.

It states that a teenager has to be enrolled at the school before fifth year if he is to be eligible to play in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup.

This edict came after the 2014 competition was won by a Blackrock side including Joey Carbery and Conor Oliver.

Carbery - now an Ireland international - and Oliver, man of the match for Munster against Connacht last weekend, both arrived in the school for sixth year so, under the subsequently rewritten rule, would be ineligible.

The rule mirrors the professional game’s move from a three to five year residency rule that has recently enabled Bundee Aki and CJ Stander to represent Ireland.

There are other examples, dating back decades, of players entering the likes of Terenure College, Clongowes Wood College and St Michael’s College, or students repeating their Leaving Certificate in leading rugby nurseries that act as main talent arteries into the Leinster Academy system.

“The 20 month rule and with the ban on Leaving Certificate students participating in The Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup presents Cistercian College with grave difficulties,” stated Cistercian’s via a press release, “challenging the very core of its ethos and its commitment to pupils. As such, the college believes it has no remaining option but to take action to address this.

“The central principle for what is an unclear and flawed rule states that a boy joining a Leinster school must be in attendance at the school for 20 months before being eligible to play in the Leinster schools senior cup and its feeder competitions.

“In applying this rule, the Leinster Branch schools committee are of the view that they are not stopping anyone attending a particular school nor are they preventing anyone from playing rugby.”

However, Cistercians College state the decision made by “parents or guardians” to send their son to boarding school, due to “financial and other sacrifices” is not possible in many cases until the Leaving Cert cycle.

“Due to a number of factors often unrelated to sport, Cistercian College have many students who start in fifth year and as such, we believe that the school is uniquely affected by this rule, a key point that the Leinster Branch schools committee has never acknowledged.

Simply wrong

“Over the last three years, eleven boys did not accept a place at Cistercian College as their reasonable individual request for exemption from this rule was denied. To arbitrarily deny any boy or girl the opportunity to represent themselves and their family at the highest level of schools sport is simply wrong regardless of the school involved.

“This academic year, the Leinster Schools committee have adjudicated on the fair and legitimate applications of nine Cistercian College students, young players and their families who have made real sacrifices and shown tremendous faith in committing their futures to the school despite the threat to the very future of Cistercians College less than 12 months ago. Each and every one have been rejected, despite due process, such as it is, being followed.

“Our concerns are not about trying to manufacture success in a schoolboy competition. It is about putting the hopes, aspirations and futures of the schoolboys involved first in allowing them the chance to compete.

“The legal representatives of Cistercian College has carried out a full review of the adoption and implementation of these rules and are satisfied that there are serious and fatal flaws contained which make the specific rules invalid and unenforceable.”

Cistercian have written to the IRFU and Leinster Branch asking them “urgently and immediately to waive the requirements of the ‘20 month rule’ and the ban on repeat Leaving Certificate students for the 2018 Leinster Schools senior cup.”

Cistercian have sought to address these issues with the Leinster Branch “unsuccessfully” but still hope “for this matter to be resolved amicably between relevant parties” but if that if that is not achieved by next Monday, January 15th, they will be “left with no alternative but to bring proceedings before the High Court challenging the regulations, processes and decisions so as to ensure the nine boys are available for selection.”

Ronnie Culliton, chairman of the Cistercian College board of management, stated: “The teaching of Saint Benedict seeks to ensure that ‘the strong have something to strive for while the weak are not discouraged.’ We, as a board and a school, strongly believe that this action is critical to protect the best interests of all schoolboys and schools, present and future, who aspire to compete in the wonderful competition that is the Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup.”