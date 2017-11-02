Zebo starts for Munster as Erasmus names his final XV

Ireland exile picked at fullback as South African flanker Chris Cloete makes debut
Simon Zebo starts for Munster against the Dragons on Friday night. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Munster v Dragons, Friday November 3rd, Musgrave Park, 7.35ko

Simon Zebo has been named in the Munster XV for Rassie Erasmus’s final game in charge of the province - against the Dragons on Friday night.

Zebo has been left out of the Ireland squad for the November Tests enabling him to feature in this weekend’s domestic action - a short-term boon for Munster ahead of his departure for Racing 92 next year.

In total Erasmums has made 10 changes from the side which were beaten by Connacht last weekend - with Darren Sweetnam, Chris Farrell and Ian Keatley all named in the squad after their release from the Ireland camp.

In midfield, Farell and Rory Scannell continue their partnership, while JJ hanrahan starts at 10 - with Duncan Williams at scrumhalf.

Billy Holland captains the side from secondrow, while summer signing Chris Cloete - formely of the Southern Kings - makes his provincial debut in the backrow.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton; JJ Hanrahan, Duncan Williams; Liam O’Connor, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C); Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Robin Copeland. Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, Brian Scott, Darren O’Shea, Mark Flanagan, James Hart, Ian Keatley, Sam Arnold.

Dragons: Will Talbot-Davies, Ashton Hewitt, Adam Warren, Jack Dixon, Jared Rosser, Angus O’Brien, Charlie Davies; Thomas Davies, Gerard Ellis, Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Davies, Rynard Landman, Aaron Wainwright, James Benjamin, James Sheekey. Replacements: Liam Belcher, Luke Garrett, Brok Harris, Scott Andrews, Ben Roach, Sarel Pretorius, Arwel Robson, Pat Howard.

