Willie Ruane confirms Kieran Keane’s ‘immediate’ departure

‘In conjunction with IRFU we will now begin the process of recruiting a new head coach’
Kieran Keane’s Connacht departure has been confirmed. Photograph: Inpho

Kieran Keane’s Connacht departure has been confirmed. Photograph: Inpho

 

Connacht and the IRFU have confirmed that Kieran Keane will depart the province “with immediate effect”.

Following Friday morning’s announcement, Connacht CEO Willie Ruane thanked the New Zealander for his efforts:

“After an assessment of the direction in which Connacht Rugby was going we have come to an agreement with Kieran Keane that he will leave the province with immediate effect. I would like to thank Kieran Keane for his efforts with Connacht this season and wish him well for the future.”

Keane signed a three-year deal to succeed Pat Lam at the start of this season, but will not be seeing that out after just seven wins in 21 Pro14 matches. Connacht finished only three points above bottom-placed Zebre in Conference A and lost at home and away to the Italian club.

Commenting on the replacement process, Ruane added: “In conjunction with the IRFU we will now begin the process of recruiting a new head coach”.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.