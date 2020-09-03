Will Connors starts as Leinster and Munster name their XVs

Will Connors has been rewarded for his impressive form by being named in the Leinster XV for their Pro14 semi-final against Munster on Friday night at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 7.35pm).

Head coach Leo Cullen has made a number of changes from the team that accounted for Ulster last week at the same venue with captain Johnny Sexton back to lead the team from number 10.

Jordan Larmour is back in the number 15 jersey with Hugo Keenan on the right wing and James Lowe on the left wing. Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose will form the centre partnership with Luke McGrath partnering Sexton in the halfbacks.

In the pack, Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher and Andrew Porter line up in the frontrow with Devin Toner and Scott Fardy in the secondrow behind them.

Finally the backrow sees Caelan Doris at blindside, with Connors at openside and finally Jack Conan at number eight. Josh van der Flier starts among the replacements.

Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan and Dan Leavy all miss out through injury.

There are three changes to the Munster side that defeated Connacht last week with Stephen Archer, Billy Holland and Jack O’Donoghue coming into the pack. The backline is unchanged for the third weekend in succession.

Shane Daly starts at fullback with Andrew Conway and Keith Earls on either flank. Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell pair up in the centres for the third time, and JJ Hanrahan is partnered by Conor Murray in the halfbacks.

Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Archer pack down in the frontrow. Last week’s man of the match Tadhg Beirne and Holland are in the engine room with captain Peter O’Mahony, O’Donoghue and CJ Stander completing the starting XV.

Mike Haley has recently recovered from a calf injury and is in line for his first appearance since the return to rugby.

LEINSTER: Jordan Larmour; Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (Capt), Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter; Devin Toner, Scott Fardy; Caelan Doris, Will Connors, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Seán Cronin, Ed Byrne, Michael Bent, Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Rory O’Loughlin.

MUNSTER: Shane Daly; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Tadhg Beirne, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (Capt), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, James Cronin, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, Chris Cloete, Craig Casey, Rory Scannell, Mike Haley.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)