Will Connors ruled out until next season after knee surgery

Backrow will miss Leinster’s Rainbow Cup run-in and Ireland’s summer Tests

Will Connors has undergone knee surgery and will not return to action until next season. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Will Connors has undergone knee surgery and will not return to action until next season. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Will Connors will miss Ireland’s summer Tests at home to Japan and Canada in July as well as the remainder of Leinster’s Rainbow Cup campaign after undergoing surgery on a knee issue and, according to the province, will be unavailable until pre-season.

It is an anti-climactic end to what has been a breakthrough season for the 25-year-old, who has been sidelined since winning his ninth cap in Ireland’s penultimate Six Nations game against Scotland, having also scored two tries in a starring role against Italy in Rome a fortnight previously.

Connors’s Irish commitments and his ensuing knee issue have ensured that he hasn’t played for Leinster since their win over Munster in January.

Johnny Sexton’s season doesn’t appear to have too much rugby left in it either as things stand. Ahead of Friday’s game away to Glasgow, Leinster’s latest injury bulletin has said that their captain will “continue to develop contact in training and will be further assessed through the week”.

Sexton hasn’t played since failing a Head Injury Assessment against Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup quarter-final in April, after which he was left out of the British & Irish Lions squad for their proposed tour to South Africa.

Scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park, who has been restricted to just the last four minutes of the Guinness Pro 14 final win over Munster since the Six Nations, will return to training this week after a prolonged hamstring injury and will be further assessed through the week.

On the plus side, Caelan Doris and Jimmy O’Brien came through the win over Ulster last time out after recovering from their hamstring and ankle injuries with no issues, and they will train as normal again this week.

Thomas Clarkson (hamstring), Ciarán Frawley (shoulder), Rhys Ruddock (calf), Harry Byrne (hamstring), Jack Dunne (ankle), Dan Leavy (knee), Adam Byrne (hamstring), Conor O’Brien (knee) and Max Deegan (knee) all remain sidelined.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.