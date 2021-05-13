Will Addison receives four match ban for red card against Munster

Ulster’s Will Addison has been handed a four-match ban for a dangerous tackle on Munster’s Shane Daly during last week’s Rainbow Cup match.

Addison was sent off just before half-time at Thomond Park for a dangerous tackle which made contact with the head of Daly and he will now miss the rest of the province’s season.

It was a negative mark on a bad night for Dan McFarland’s side who were beaten 38-10 by their hosts, meaning they have now lost both of their first two matches in the competition.

Judicial Officer Rhian Williams (WRU) concluded that a mid-range offence had occurred, with a mid-range entry point of six weeks, reduced to four weeks owing to “the lack of aggravating circumstances and the range of mitigating factors advanced by the player”.

The Ireland international will now miss tomorrow’s trip to Leinster as well as the home tie against Scarlets and the meeting with Edinburgh in Scotland.