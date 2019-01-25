Van Graan makes 13 changes for Munster’s Dragons trip

Jean Kleyn and Mike Haley the two survivors from Champions Cup win over Exeter

Mike Haley has been retained for Munster’s trip to play the Dragons. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Mike Haley has been retained for Munster's trip to play the Dragons. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Pro14, Dragons v Munster, Saturday January 26th, Rodney Parade (kick-off 3.0pm, TG4, Eir)

Johann van Graan has made 13 changes to his Munster side for Saturday’s Pro14 trip to play the Dragons in Newport.

Jean Kleyn and fullback Mike Haley are the only two players to retain their place in the starting XV from last week’s Champions Cup win over Exeter.

Haley is joined in the back three by Darren Sweetnam and Ronan O’Mahony with Tyler Bleyendaal - who is captain for the night - and Dan Goggin named in midfield. Alby Mathewson and Bill Johnston start at nine and 10.

Jeremy Loughman, Rhys Marshall and Stephen Archer form the frontrow, with Kleyn and Billy Holland at lock. Fineen Wycherley, Conor Oliver and Arno Botha are selected in the backrow.

Munster currently sit top of Conference A on 44 points, with second place Glasgow Warriors at home to the Ospreys on Friday night.

Munster: Mike Haley; Darren Sweetnam, Dan Goggin, Tyler Bleyendaal (C), Ronan O’Mahony; Bill Johnston, Alby Mathewson; Jeremy Loughman, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Fineen Wycherley, Conor Oliver, Arno Botha. Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Liam O’Connor, Ciaran Parker, Darren O’Shea, Gavin Coombes, Neil Cronin, Calvin Nash, Jaco Taute.bertson McCoy, Joe Maksymiw, Paul Boyle, Angus Lloyd, Conor Fitzgerald, Stephen Fitzgerald

