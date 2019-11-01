Van Graan has eye on Europe as Munster face Cardiff

South African coach has made wholesale changes with interpro derby also next week

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Declan Rooney

Munster players in training ahead of their Pro14 clash with Cardiff Blues. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Munster players in training ahead of their Pro14 clash with Cardiff Blues. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Munster

Kick-off: 7.35pm, Saturday. Venue: Cardiff Arms Park. On TV: Live on Eir Sport, TG4.

The scheming and planning for the Heineken Cup has started as Johann van Graan makes wholesale changes for Munster’s Pro14 trip to Cardiff on Saturday evening.

With next weekend’s interpro derby against Ulster the last warm-up ahead of Europe, we’re likely to see several of their Ireland internationals return to action there. Consequently Van Graan has opted to test the talents of his extended squad by making 11 changes from last week’s bonus-point win over Ospreys, who are also their first European opponents in a fortnight’s time.

Munster’s biggest defeat of the season came in the corresponding fixture last year when a well stocked side were hammered 37-13 at the Arms Park. One of four to retain his place from last week, Dan Goggin, says they are expecting to be severely tested in defence once again.

“That’s a game that we target every single year and the last couple of years we haven’t come away with a win over there,” said Goggin, who is named alongside Sam Arnold at centre for the first time this season.

“Conditions are always tough over there and they’ve got serious attacking force in the back. You know Rey Lee-Lo and Willis Halaholo will be dangerous so we are going to prepare as best we can for that game and do our best to come away with the points.”

As well as Goggin, Jack O’Donoghue starts again for Munster and will captain the side for the second time, and elsewhere Calvin Nash and Shane Daly are also retained. Arnold and Alex Wootton will start for the first time this season, while Conor Oliver could also make his seasonal debut from the bench. South African native Keynan Knox makes his first Munster start at tighthead.

Centres Lee-Lo and Halaholo were the chief destroyers in both meetings of the sides last season, and while Lee-Lo make his first start since representing Samoa at the World Cup, Halaholo is held in reserve for John Mulvihill’s side.

CARDIFF BLUES: M Morgan; J Harries, R Lee-Lo, G Smith, A Summerhill; J Evans, L Williams (c); C Domachowski, L Belcher, S Andrews; J Turnbull, R Thornton; S Lewis-Hughes, O Robinson, W Boyde. Replacements: K Myhill, B Thyer, K Assiratti, S Davies, N Williams, L Jones, J Tovey, W Halaholo.

MUNSTER: S Daly; C Nash, S Arnold, D Goggin, A Wootton; JJ Hanrahan, A Mathewson; J Loughman, K O’Byrne, K Knox; F Wycherley, D O’Shea; J O’Donoghue (C), C Cloete, A Botha. Replacements: D Barron, L O’Connor, S Archer, J Holloway, C Oliver, N McCarthy, T Bleyendaal, R Scannell.

Referee: Stuart Berry (SARU)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.