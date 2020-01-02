Ulster v Munster: Team news, kick-off time and TV details

Pro14: Ulster v Munster

Kick-off: 7.35pm, Friday. Venue: Ravenhill. On TV: Eir Sport.

Joey Carbery will make his first start of the season for Munster when they take on Ulster in Belfast on Friday in what is a much-changed side from that which lost to Leinster last weekend.

Carbery came off the bench in that defeat and has now been restored to the starting lineup along with 10 other changes which include Conor Murray and Peter O’Mahony coming in.

Shane Daly, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Fineen Wycherley and Jack O’Donoghue keep their places.

O’Mahony returns to captain the side with Carbery making his first start of the season at outhalf.

Daly moves to full-back with Andrew Conway and Keith Earls coming into the side on either flank.

Scannell and Arnold continue their centre partnership with Murray in the half-backs with Carbery.

There is an all-changed front row of Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Academy man Keynan Knox.

Wycherley and Darren O’Shea start in the engine room with a back-row of O’Mahony, O’Donoghue and Arno Botha, who returns from suspension.

Meanwhile, Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale have returned to the Ulster lineup as part of three changes to the team that beat Connacht.

Stockdale is the only change to the starting backline, coming in to start on the left wing alongside Will Addison at full-back and Robert Baloucoune on the right wing. The familiar duo of Stuart McCloskey and Luke Marshall make up the midfield pairing. Billy Burns and John Cooney also maintain their starting half-back partnership.

The front row is unchanged from last week; Jack McGrath starts at loosehead, Rob Herring at hooker and Marty Moore starts in the tighthead position. Iain Henderson resumes the captaincy and starts in the second row with Alan O’Connor. Matthew Rea once again starts at blindside, as does last week’s man of the match Sean Reidy at openside, and Nick Timoney comes in to take the starting number eight position.

Ulster: Will Addison; Robert Baloucoune, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Marty Moore; Alan O’Connor, Iain Henderson (C); Matthew Rea, Sean Reidy, Nick Timoney.

Replacements: John Andrew, Kyle McCall, Tom O’Toole, David O’Connor, Greg Jones, David Shanahan, Bill Johnston, Craig Gilroy.

Munster: Shane Daly; Andrew Conway, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Keynan Knox; Fineen Wycherley, Darren O’Shea; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Gavin Coombes, Jack O’Sullivan, Neil Cronin, Dan Goggin, Chris Cloete.