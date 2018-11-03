Ulster stage comeback to take the points in Italy

Benetton Rugby 10 Ulster 15

Ulster moved up to second in the Pro 14’s Conference B table despite another stuttering performance which still proved to be enough to get past their hosts.

Dan McFarland’s side, who were weakened by international call-ups, but had both Stuart McCloskey and Rob Herring back in their ranks after being released by Ireland, came from 7-0 down to make it two wins from two after seeing off the Dragons last time out.

It was only Ulster’s second away win of the season, though it was anything but convincing, and their lineout issues were horribly exposed again throughout the game.

Second-half tries from Sean Reidy and Herring – Ulster trailed 7-3 at the turnaround – brought the visitors the four points against a Benetton side also heavily diluted by international commitments.

The Italians were totally dominant in the opening 40 minutes but could only manage a solitary try from hooker Hame Faiva, scored off a lineout maul in the second minute, along with Tommaso Allan’s conversion to show for all their territory and possession.

Tommaso Benvenuti should have scored in the 39th minute and was over the line only for James Hume to dislodge the ball.

After the restart, an early try from Reidy – Burns, who had kicked a first-half penalty, missed the conversion – put Ulster in front and they stayed there until the end.

McCloskey had a 51st-minute try ruled out for not grounding the ball after his stretch for the line was looked at by referee Mike Adamson and the TMO.

With flanker Michele Lamaro in the bin for pulling own a subsequent maul, Ulster took immediate advantage with Herring driving over from close range.

Burns’s conversion put Ulster eight in front and though the Italians finished strongly – Allan kicked a 62nd-minute penalty – their own inaccuracy undid their efforts and the home side had to be content with a losing bonus point.

BENETTON RUGBY: J Hayward; R Tavuyara, I Brex, A Sgarbi, T Benvenuti; T Allen, D Duvenage; D Appiah, H Faiva, S Ferrari; I Herbst, A Zanni; D Budd (capt), M Lamaro, M Barbini.

Subs: A Rizzi for Hayward (35 mins), T Baravalle for Favia and M Riccioni for Ferrari (both 48), G Pettinelli for Budd and A Esposito for Tavuyara (both 59), A De Marchi for Appiah and E Gori for Duvenage (both 70), N Cannone for Herbst (72). Yellow card: M Lamaro (52-62).

ULSTER: P Nelson; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, H Speight; B Burns, D Shanahan; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore; A O’Connor (capt), K Treadwell; M Coetzee, S Reidy, N Timoney.

Subs: A Kernohan for Baloucoune (35 mins), T O’Toole for Moore and G Jones for Reidy and A Warwick for E O’Sullivan (all 62), J Andrew for Herring (63), C Ross for Coetzee (74). Not used: J Stewart, J McPhillips, A Kernohan.

Referee: M Adamson (SRU).