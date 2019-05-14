Ulster sign Kiwi back Matt Faddes from the Highlanders

Versatile 27-year-old will join province from Super Rugby side ahead of next season

Ulster have signed Highlanders back Matt Faddes. Photograph: Dianne Manson/Inpho

Ulster have signed Highlanders back Matt Faddes. Photograph: Dianne Manson/Inpho

 

Ulster have confirmed the signing of Kiwi back Matt Faddes from Super Rugby side the Highlanders.

27-year-old Faddes can play across the backline, and will join the province ahead of next season.

He has scored 19 tries in 43 Super Rugby appearances, as well as representing New Zealand at Sevens level.

Ahead of his move to Belfast, Faddes said: “Both Georgie and I are looking forward to the experience of living and working in a new environment and the challenge that will provide.

“ It’s exciting to consider the next chapter of my rugby career. When I visited in 2016 [for the Barbarians], I was struck by the family, community feel to the club.”

On his new signing, Ulster boss Dan McFarland said: “Matt is a quality player who will bring a lot of experience, skill and creativity to our backline. He’s quick and has shown throughout his career the ability to beat defenders with his footwork and acceleration.

“His versatility will also be very important for us, meaning he is able to play various positions alongside our talented young backs.

“Matt is excited about moving over to Ireland and with his undoubted ability and strong worth ethic, I’m sure he’ll add a significant amount to our squad.”

Faddes follows Leinster’s Jack McGrath, Australia lock Sam Carter and prop Gareth Milasinovich in joining Ulster for next season, and McFarland has been pleased with the province’s recruitment.

He said: “Jonny [Petrie], Bryn [Cunningham]and I feel that this year’s recruitment process has been very productive and it’s encouraging that we are able to continue to attract players of this calibre to Ulster.

“The new arrivals will bolster our squad depth for next season and increase competition for places in key areas. This, coupled with the experience gained by so many of our young players this season, bodes well for us moving forward.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.