Ulster’s Robert Baloucoune banned for two weeks

Tackle on Darren Sweetnam received a yellow but he accepted it should’ve been red

Ulster’s Robert Baloucoune leaves the pitch after receiving a yellow card against Munster at Kingspan Stadium. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Ulster winger Robert Baloucoune has been banned for two weeks following a citing complaint made against the player for an incident which occurred in his team’s Pro14 win over Munster last weekend.

The complaint referred to an incident in the first minute of Ulster’s 19-12 win at Kingspan Stadium. The 21-year old was penalised after just 12 seconds for tackling Darren Sweetnam in the air, and although he was shown a yellow card by referee Sean Gallagher at the time, he returned to the play and scored a crucial try.

Baloucoune was however reported by the citing commissioner for an alleged infringement of Law 9.11 - Players must not do anything that is reckless or dangerous to others and Law 9.17 - A player must not tackle, charge, pull, push or grasp an opponent whose feet are off the ground.

The disciplinary committee concluded that the player had committed an act of foul play in the latter charge, and Baloucoune accepted that his actions warranted a red card.

His previous clean disiciplinary record, and his co-operation throughout the process reduced the ban from four to two weeks. He will miss Friday’s game against Connacht and next week’s trip to Leinster, but will be available for the Champions Cup clash against Racing 92 in Belfast on January 13th.

