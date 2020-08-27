Ulster’s game against Leinster gets green light after testing all-clear

Ulster’s Pro 14 clash with Leinster will go ahead at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday night after the latest round of PCR testing returned zero positive results for Covid-19 at the province.

Leinster also received the all-clear, with results expected later tonight for Munster and on Friday for Connacht. Those teams meet in the weekend’s other interpro clash on Sunday afternoon.

Ulster returned to training in Belfast on Thursday after sessions were cancelled because eight academy players tested positive for the virus, while one senior player went into isolation as a precaution. He will remain in self-isolation despite testing negative for Covid-19. Academy training remains suspended.

The IRFU confirmed in a statement on Thursday afternoon that 155 players and staff at Ulster and Leinster were tested this week.

IRFU medical director Rod McLoughlin said: “We have now had two occurrences of Covid and while the primary focus and concern will always be player health it is good to see that the systems and protocols that have been put in place are working.

“We will now use these experiences to refine our systems and protocols as we continue to operate in this new environment.”