Ulster’s European feats have hardened self-belief and team goals

So Ulster might allow themselves a guarded believe that this year might be their year. A one point win over Bath in The Rec, a five-point defeat of Clermont in Belfast and two from two in Europe has added a veneer that wasn’t visible a month ago.

Scarlets may not have the ring of European aristocrats but Ulster do not want to nose dive with back-to-back European matches against Harlequins just around the corner.

The Welsh side arrive with eight changes to the team involved in last weekend’s last-gasp European Challenge Cup defeat in Toulon including some of their international players, who have been released to play against the Barbarians in Cardiff.

While too many seasons have ended in pain for Ulster to get too clap happy, Dan McFarland’s side has been producing some big moments to win big games. John Cooney’s long run in against Clermont last week and Jacob Stockdale’s wizardly intercept to stop a try in the last play against Bath have hardened self-belief and team goals.

A resting Stockdale is not included this week and nor is the injured Billy Burns or Will Addison, suspended for four weeks for a dangerous tackle last weekend. But the ever growing petit general Cooney is in at scrumhalf and is joined in the backline by the returning Craig Gilroy and Robert Baloucoune, who is set for his first start of the season.

Matt Faddes and Bill Johnston are the other changes to the backline, with Faddes joining Stuart McCloskey in midfield and outhalf Johnston partnering Cooney.

The frontrow remains unchanged with secondrow Kieran Treadwell and flanker Matthew Rea the two changes among the forwards. The versatile Seán Reidy moves to openside, and Marcell Coetzee remains at number eight in a strong Ulster backrow.

Scarlets are bringing their newest acquisition to Belfast in Sam Lousi, who will make his debut in the secondrow. Lousi was part of Tonga’s World Cup campaign and signed from Super Rugby’s Hurricanes, his 6ft 6in frame adding further strength to the Scarlets’ secondrow pool.

“Attack-wise we are creating chances but making too many mistakes in terms of finishing those,” said McFarland this week cautioning against Ulster followers becoming too fabulous in their thinking. “We have ground out wins and we have had some really good performances but I don’t think we are at a stage yet where we can say we have performed as well as we can.”

Ulster sit second in Conference A with four wins from six games and defeated Scarlets in three of their four meetings last season. They have lost to Cheetahs and Munster and lie nine points behind Leinster as they chase the second place that would guarantee a home play-off semi-final.

But the Welsh side have made a good start to their Pro14 campaign, winning five of their first six outings and sit second in Conference B.

ULSTER: L Ludik, R Baloucoune, M Faddes, S McCloskey, C Gilroy, B Johnston, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring (Capt.), M Moore, A O’Connor, K Treadwell, M Rea, S Reidy, M Coetzee. Replacements: A McBurney, A Warwick, T O’Toole, D O’Connor, N Timoney, D Shanahan, A Curtis, A Kernohan.

SCARLETS: Steff Evans; C Baldwin, S Hughes (capt), P Asquith, M Williams; D Jones, K Hardy; P Price, R Elias, S Lee, L Rawlins, S Lousi, U Cassiem, J Macleod, B Thomson. Replacements: M Jones, D Evans, W Kruger, S Cummins, J Morgan, J Evans, R Lamb, R Conbeer.

Referee: S Grove (SRU).

Verdict: Ulster.