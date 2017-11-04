Ulster forced to dig deep before taking down Southern Kings

Southern Kings 36 Ulster 43

Ulster were made to fight all the way for their bonus-point win from their first visit to South Africa after being stunned by a determined Southern Kings side and forced to come from behind to snatch victory.

In a game which saw a total 12 tries scored, it took a dazzling break from Charles Piutau with four minutes on the clock at a windy Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth to help put replacement Robbie Diack over for what was the winning score in the 76th minute.

Les Kiss’s men trailed 22-10 at half-time and ultimately scored seven tries – but leaked five – in a helter-skelter game which only saw them take the lead for the first time when replacement Clive Ross drove over in the 72nd minute.

Their first five-point haul saw Ulster move above Leinster into second in Conference B but this was a far from convincing display from which the Kings – thanks to try and losing bonus points – registered their first points of the campaign.

Ulster, playing into a strong wind, were rocked from the off and were 12-0 down after just six minutes.

Centre Berton Klaasen was over in the sixth minute and then, three minutes later, fullback Yaw Penxe dotted down with outhalf Oliver Zono converting Penxe’s effort.

The visitors then struck back with a length of the field try finished off by Sean Reidy on 18 minutes but a Zono penalty made it 15-5.

Hooker John Andrew then grabbed Ulster’s second off a rolling maul – John Cooney missed both difficult conversions – but, yet again, Ulster quickly conceded with winger Michael Makase finishing off from an intercept and kick and chase.

Zono converted and the half ended with the Kings leading 22-10 even though they were reduced to 14 men after Penxe was binned for slapping the ball down in the 31st minute.

Ulster failed to take advantage of Penxe’s absence but Andrew got his second in the 50th minute to close it to 22-15.

They drew level in the 53rd minute when Cooney scored and converted the bonus try after good work from Piutau.

But Klaasen then got his second two minutes after the hour with Zono converting to put the Kings 29-22 in front.

Ulster levelled through Andrew Trimble’s 68th-minute touchdown with Christian Leali’ifano converting and he did the same after Ross’s score.

But the Kings came back again through Penxe’s second and Kurt Coleman’s conversion which levelled things at 36-36 before Piutau’s magical moment gave Diack his chance with Leali’ifano again converting.

KINGS: Y Penxe; M Makase, B Klaasen, L Vulindlu, A Bock; O Zono, R van Rooyen; S Ferreira (capt), S Coetzee, R de Klerk; S Greeff, B de Wee; A Ntsila, J van Vuuren, R Lerm.

Replacements: R Gouws for Van Rooyen (20 mins), L Pupuma for De Klerk (58 mins), T Balekile for Ferreira (60 mins), L Welemu for Greeff (66 mins), D van Schalkwyk for Van Vuuren (66 mins), K Coleman for Zono (70 mins), M Majola for Coetzee (70 mins). Unused: J Sage. Yellow card: Penxe (33-43mins).

ULSTER: C Piutau; C Gilroy, L Ludik, D Cave, A Trimble; C Leali’ifano, J Cooney; A Warwick, J Andrew, W Herbst; K Treadwell, A O’Connor; M Rea, C Henry (capt), S Reidy.

Replacements: R Kane for Herbst (36 mins), C Ross for Henry (55 mins), T Bowe for Cave and C Black for Warwick (both 60 mins), R Diack for Rea (63 mins), A McBurney for Andrew (77 mins). Unused: J Stewart and P Nelson.

Referee: Q Immelman (SARU).