Ulster confirm they have signed a new ‘overseas’ outhalf

Garry Ringrose and Tadhg Furlong both Leinster injury concerns ahead of Glasgow

Gavin Cummiskey at the RDS

Leinster had too much for Ulster at the RDS on Saturday night. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Leinster had too much for Ulster at the RDS on Saturday night. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

Ulster have confirmed the signing of a new foreign outhalf to replace the outgoing Christian Lealiifano.

The Wallaby, recruited on a short term deal to cover for Paddy Jackson, returns to Australia after the Wasps fixture in the Champions Cup on January 21st.

“We have got a new person to replace Christian and we will announce that in due course,” said Ulster director of rugby Les Kiss follow the 38-7 defeat to Leinster at the RDS. “It’s an overseas player and all that has been cleared so no problems.”

Kiss also confirmed Tommy Bowe damaged his sternum and could be out for up to eight weeks.

“We’ll do an examination on it but the doc says weeks, which could be up to eight weeks, and that’s a shame for Tommy.” Bowe, who turns 34 in February, is out of contract this summer.

Leinster will have to make do without James Tracy, damaged elbow, while Garry Ringrose (ankle) and Tadhg Furlong - who failed a Head Injury Assessment at half-time, which was unrelated to treatment he received for elbow damage on 22 minutes - are doubts ahead of Glasgow’s visit to Dublin next weekend.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.