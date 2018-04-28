Ulster confirm new coach has been signed up for next season

Operations director Bryn Cunningham says province must wait a few weeks to name coach

Johnny Watterson at Thomond Park

Ulster captain Rory Best speaks in the team huddle after the Guinness Pro 14 game against Munster at Thomond Park. photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Minutes after Ulster’s 24-24 draw with Munster in Thomond Park, which ensured they would not take part in next week’s Pro 14 playoffs, Ulster operations director Bryn Cunningham announced a new Ulster coach had been found.

Because of reasons Cunningham did not go into, the name of the coach cannot be named for several more weeks.

Following the departure of Les Kiss earlier this year and current coach Jono Gibbes leaving at the end of this season, Cunningham said that the coach is signed up and agreed for next season.

Ulster operations manager Bryn Cunningham. Photograph: Matt Mackey/Inpho/Presseye
“We are happy but unfortunately we are not able to announce it until a few more weeks,” said Cunningham. “It was really important to get a bit of solidity in Ulster looking towards next season and the future and we are very pleased about that.

“We have respect for each other’s situation,” added Cunningham. “At this stage not it would be disrespectful to go against the wishes of other people so for now we will just keep his name quiet.”

Cunningham would not say if the new coach was Irish or if he was coming from overseas.

