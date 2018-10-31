Tyler Bleyendaal to return for Munster after eight months out

Kiwi will captain the side for their Pro14 meeting with the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein
Munster head coach Johann van Graan and Tyler Bleyendaal in Johannesburg ahead of their Pro14 meeting with Toyota Cheetahs. Photo: Dom Barnardt/Inpho

Munster head coach Johann van Graan and Tyler Bleyendaal in Johannesburg ahead of their Pro14 meeting with Toyota Cheetahs. Photo: Dom Barnardt/Inpho

 

Tyler Bleyendaal’s eight month injury absence will come to an end this Sunday when he lines out as Munster captain for their Pro14 clash with the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein (2.45pm Irish time, live on eirSport and Premier Sport).

The 28-year-old Kiwi underwent neck surgery in March and has now completed his rehabilitation after lining out for Munster A in the Celtic Cup earlier this month.

“It’s brilliant to have him back. He played 30 minutes for the A team against Leinster a few weeks ago and we have been monitoring him the whole time, he is itching to go,” said Munster coach Johann van Graan from their Johannesburg hotel after completing training.

“He will start this weekend and he will also be the captain, something he has done before for Munster. It’s great to have him back in a leadership role and it’s great to have a quality player back who has been out for a really long time.”

Meanwhile, Sammy Arnold continues to undergo return to play protocols after failing a HIA during the dramatic win over Glasgow Warriors at the weekend.

Dan Goggin has seen a specialist and will continue his rehab under the guidance of the medical department for the next number of weeks, while Tommy O’Donnell and Rhys Marshall are being treated for respective medium-term ankle and hamstring injuries.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.