Tommy Bowe returns to Ulster XV for Edinburgh clash

Jono Gibbes has made four changes to his Ulster side for Friday night’s Pro 14 clash with Edinburgh at Ravenhill (7.35pm).

The province thrashed the Southern Kings 59-10 last weekend but have since been dealt a big injury blow, with a rib injury ruling Charles Piutau out of action for a number of weeks.

However, Tommy Bowe returns to the starting XV, along with Louis Ludik and Springbok Jean Deysel.

Hooker Rob Herring - who has been released from Joe Schmidt’s Ireland squad - also returns to the side.

Ulster: L Ludik; C Gilroy, L Marshall, S McCloskey, T Bowe; J McPhillips, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, W Herbst, A O’Connor (captain), K Treadwell, M Rea, N Timoney, J Deysel. Replacements: Replacements: J Andrew, K McCall, R Ah You, M Dalton, C Henry, J Stewart, D Cave, D Busby.

Edinburgh: Dougie Fife, Jason Harries, Mark Bennett, Chris Dean, Duhan van der Merwe, Jaco van der Walt, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne; Jordan Lay, Neil Cochrane, Murray McCallum, Fraser McKenzie, Lewis Carmichael, Bill Mata, John Hardie, Cornell du Preez. Replacements: Cameron Fenton, Rory Sutherland, Eliot Millar Mills, Magnus Bradbury, Luke Crosbie, Nathan Fowles, Duncan Weir, Glenn Bryce.