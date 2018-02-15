Tommy Bowe returns to Ulster XV for Edinburgh clash

Jono Gibbes makes four changes with rib injury ruling Charles Piutau out
Tommy Bowe starts for Ulster against Edinburgh. Photograph: James Cormbie/Inpho

Tommy Bowe starts for Ulster against Edinburgh. Photograph: James Cormbie/Inpho

 

Jono Gibbes has made four changes to his Ulster side for Friday night’s Pro 14 clash with Edinburgh at Ravenhill (7.35pm).

The province thrashed the Southern Kings 59-10 last weekend but have since been dealt a big injury blow, with a rib injury ruling Charles Piutau out of action for a number of weeks.

However, Tommy Bowe returns to the starting XV, along with Louis Ludik and Springbok Jean Deysel.

Hooker Rob Herring - who has been released from Joe Schmidt’s Ireland squad - also returns to the side.

Ulster: L Ludik; C Gilroy, L Marshall, S McCloskey, T Bowe; J McPhillips, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, W Herbst, A O’Connor (captain), K Treadwell, M Rea, N Timoney, J Deysel. Replacements: Replacements: J Andrew, K McCall, R Ah You, M Dalton, C Henry, J Stewart, D Cave, D Busby.

Edinburgh: Dougie Fife, Jason Harries, Mark Bennett, Chris Dean, Duhan van der Merwe, Jaco van der Walt, Sam Hidalgo-Clyne; Jordan Lay, Neil Cochrane, Murray McCallum, Fraser McKenzie, Lewis Carmichael, Bill Mata, John Hardie, Cornell du Preez. Replacements: Cameron Fenton, Rory Sutherland, Eliot Millar Mills, Magnus Bradbury, Luke Crosbie, Nathan Fowles, Duncan Weir, Glenn Bryce.

