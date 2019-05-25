Tadhg Furlong's farming strength has him in good Irish frontrow company

John Hayes and Mike Ross were as durable as tree trunks, and Furlong is showing same signs

Gerry Thornley

Leinster’s Tadhg Furlong reacts as he scores the first try during the Champions Cup final between Leinster and Saracens at St James’ Park in Newcastle. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Summertime, and the sporting seasons are overlapping. Being a proud Wexford man, Tadhg Furlong went along to Parnell Park with a few Leinster teammates last Sunday, and although his county were held to a draw by Dublin with the last puck of the game, he found it therapeutic.

“The start of the Championship; there was a good buzz around the place. The weather is starting to turn fine. It was a good day out to get your mind off rugby.

