Tadhg Furlong named in Leinster team to take on Scarlets

One player tested positive for Covid-19 but had already been isolating as a close contact

Leinster have named Tadhg Furlong in their team for this weekend’s trip to Wales. Photograph: Inpho

Tadhg Furlong will make his return for Leinster against Scarlets in Saturday’s Pro14 clash (Kick-off: 7.35pm, live on eir Sport 1 and TG4).

The Irish prop who was this week named in Andy Farrell’s Six Nations squad, hasn’t played since the defeat by England last February due to back, hamstring and calf injuries.

Luke McGrath will captain Leinster for the trip to Parc y Scarlets, while there is a potential debut off the bench for 19-year-old Naas player Jamie Osborne.

Max O’Reilly makes his second appearance for the senior team at fullback, with Cian Kelleher on the right wing and Dave Kearney on the left wing having recovered from a minor hamstring injury that ruled him out of selection for the Munster game.

Ciarán Frawley and Liam Turner are selected in the centre for Cullen’s team with captain McGrath and Harry Byrne the halfbacks.

In the pack, Peter Dooley and the fit again Furlong are the starting props, with James Tracy selected at hooker. It will be Furlong’s first game for Leinster since last January against Benetton Rugby.

Ross Molony and Ryan Baird are selected in the secondrow together, with Josh Murphy, Dan Leavy and Jack Conan completing the pack for Cullen. Leavy has recovered from a minor calf injury.

Leinster undertook the latest round of PCR testing in UCD on Thursday with no positive cases of Covid-19 reported. One player who had been isolating because of close contact with a positive family member reported feeling unwell earlier in the week and was tested outside of Leinster. He tested positive for Covid-19 and will continue to self-isolate from the group in accordance with HSE guidelines.

LEINSTER: Max O’Reilly; Cian Kelleher, Liam Turner, Ciarán Frawley, Dave Kearney; Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath (Capt); Peter Dooley, James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong; Ross Molony, Ryan Baird; Josh Murphy, Dan Leavy, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Seán Cronin, Ed Byrne, Tom Clarkson, Jack Dunne, Scott Fardy, Hugh O’Sullivan, David Hawkshaw, Jamie Osborne.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

