South African coaches excited by Rainbow Cup, says JP Ferreira

Munster defence coach JP Ferreira referenced the excitement and appetite for the upcoming Rainbow Cup having spoken to several coaches back in his native South Africa.

The new tournament which commences after an abridged Guinness Pro 14 concludes in late March will include four Irish provinces, four Welsh, two Scottish and two Italian clubs along with newcomers to northern hemisphere competition, the Bulls, Sharks, Stormers and Lions. It is then expected that the four South African franchises will form part of a Pro 16 from next season.

Ferreira explained: “I have spoken to one or two other coaches and they’re really excited. It’s a massive challenge for them. It’s a bit of a change in scenery and I think that’s the exciting part, to compete in different conditions is going to be massive. Players are looking forward to it [and] I think it’s [been] well received in South Africa.”

He pointed to the fact that contrasting weather conditions in the hemispheres will provide interesting challenges, 32 degrees and sunny on the highveld to the potentially rainier and softer underfoot conditions in Europe; pandemic permitting.

Of more immediate import is Saturday’s trip to Belfast and an interprovincial clash with an Ulster side that has won all nine matches in the Pro 14 this season to date. Munster are also unbeaten in a contest that pits the respective Conference leaders against one another and travel in buoyant mood following their stunning Champions Cup win in Clermont.

Ferreira is adamant that the postponement of last Saturday’s Pro 14 game against Leinster hasn’t had a material impact on Munster’s preparation. “It probably will stand us in good stead because we had a good couple of weeks on the go and we could give them [the players] a weekend [off] and get their heads clear from rugby.

“So that is a positive and we still trained on Thursday so we didn’t think of it as limiting us. We know how tough Ulster are in Belfast, got that first-hand last season [in] them beating us up really, up there. So we know what it is coming, it will be a tough test and we are excited for the weekend.”

He also offered an injury update. “Peter O’Mahony has that HIA that he needs to get through so we are resting him this week. He will get in [to train] next week and go through the HIA [protocols].

“Ben Healy is currently on a non-contact programme, so he is at training but obviously not taking contact and, yeah, we are just waiting on our medical staff to make a final call on him, but non-contact at the moment.”