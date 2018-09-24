Seán O’Brien could return for Leinster against Connacht

Seán O’Brien could make his return for Leinster in Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 game against Connacht at the Sportsground (5.15pm), his first game in a blue shirt since the Benetton match in April.

Leinster confirmed that the Lions, Ireland and Leinster flanker “will be introduced fully back into the rugby programme this week.”

There was further good news for last season’s Pro14 and Champions Cup winners, in that scrumhalf Nick McCarthy (wrist) and outhalf cum centre Ciaran Frawley (arm) are also back in full training.

James Ryan and Dan Leavy will follow the graduated return to play protocols after suffering head injuries in last weekend’s victory over Edinburgh.

Ryan failed his HIA in the first half while Leavy received a forearm to the jaw/head - Edinburgh prop Pierre Schoeman was sent off in the incident - and was removed 10-minutes after being introduced as a second half replacement