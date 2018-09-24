Seán O’Brien could return for Leinster against Connacht

Ireland and Lions flanker last appeared for the province against Benetton in April
Seán O’Brien is on the verge of returning to action for Leinster. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Seán O’Brien is on the verge of returning to action for Leinster. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

Seán O’Brien could make his return for Leinster in Saturday’s Guinness Pro14 game against Connacht at the Sportsground (5.15pm), his first game in a blue shirt since the Benetton match in April.

Leinster confirmed that the Lions, Ireland and Leinster flanker “will be introduced fully back into the rugby programme this week.”

There was further good news for last season’s Pro14 and Champions Cup winners, in that scrumhalf Nick McCarthy (wrist) and outhalf cum centre Ciaran Frawley (arm) are also back in full training.

James Ryan and Dan Leavy will follow the graduated return to play protocols after suffering head injuries in last weekend’s victory over Edinburgh.

Ryan failed his HIA in the first half while Leavy received a forearm to the jaw/head - Edinburgh prop Pierre Schoeman was sent off in the incident - and was removed 10-minutes after being introduced as a second half replacement

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.