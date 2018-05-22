Scarlets’ John Barclay will miss Pro14 final against Leinster

Scarlets have confirmed that Scotland captain John Barclay has suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon and undergone surgery.

Back-row forward Barclay, who will join Edinburgh this summer after five years in Wales, was hurt during Scarlets’ Guinness Pro14 semi-final victory over Glasgow last Friday. He will miss the final against Leinster in Dublin on Saturday.

It had previously been announced that he is among several senior Scotland players rested for the tour of Canada, United States and Argentina next month.

In a statement, the Scarlets said: “John Barclay ruptured his Achilles tendon in the Guinness PRO14 semi-final, against (his) former club Glasgow Warriors, on Friday night at Scotstoun Stadium, with the injury requiring surgical repair.

“Barclay underwent surgery yesterday, Monday May 21st.

“Together with the Scottish Rugby Union and Edinburgh Rugby, we have made arrangements for John to begin his recovery and rehabilitation in Edinburgh.”

No time-frame has been put on 31-year-old Barclay’s recovery period, but he could be a doubt for Scotland’s autumn Tests.

Scotland face Wales in Cardiff on November 3rd, followed by Murrayfield appointments with Fiji, South Africa and Argentina.

Barclay has won 71 caps and was an influential performer when Scotland claimed victories over Australia and England earlier this season.