Saracens’ Liam Williams is returning to Wales at end of season

Williams helped Saracens win the Champions Cup and Premiership double last season

Wales’ Liam Williams is leaving Saracens at the end of the season. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Wales’ Liam Williams is leaving Saracens at the end of the season. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Saracens fullback Liam Williams will return to Wales and rejoin his former side Scarlets at the end of the season, the two clubs announced on Thursday.

Williams helped Saracens to win the Champions Cup and Premiership double last season and was part of the Wales team who won this year’s Six Nations Grand Slam.

The 28-year-old is the first major player to announce his departure from Saracens after they were handed a 35-point deduction for breaching salary cap regulations and fined £5.36 million, a decision the club chose not to appeal.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at Saracens over the past three seasons,” Williams, who spent six years at Scarlets between 2011-2017, said in a statement. “The environment has undoubtedly developed me as a player and a person. The opportunity to return home to the Scarlets was too good to turn down and I am incredibly excited about the future.”

Williams played four times in this year’s Rugby World Cup and scored two tries before an ankle injury ruled him out of the semi-final against eventual champions South Africa.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.