Ruan Pienaar signs two-year deal with the Cheetahs

Former Ulster scrumhalf will possibly play at Ravenhill again next season for South African team

Ruan Pienaar has signed a two year deal with the Cheetahs. Photo: David Rogers/Getty Images

Ruan Pienaar has opted to move back to South Africa by signing a two-year deal with the Cheetahs after he was linked with a potential return to Ulster.

The scrumhalf spent seven years at Ravenhill before leaving in 2017 but he is set to play there again next season after returning to the Pro14.

Since leaving Ireland the 88-times capped Springbok has spent two seasons in France with Montpellier.

But following the death of his sister in a car crash last February the 35-year-old will play in Conference A for the Cheetahs next season where he will take on Leinster and Ulster.

“The Free State Cheetahs is delighted to confirm the signing of former Springbok scrum-half, Ruan Pienaar, who wishes to further his rugby career in the Free State,” a statement read.

