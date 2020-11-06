Ross Molony to reach century of Leinster caps in Wales

The 26-year-old made his debut in 2015 and has excelled in province’s last two games

Leinster’s Ross Molony will win his 100th cap for the province. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Pro14: Ospreys v Leinster

Kick-off: 3pm, Sunday. Venue: Liberty stadium. On TV: Live on TG4 and Eir Sport.

Ross Molony will win his 100th cap for Leinster as Leo Cullen’s charges look to extend their unbeaten run to 24 matches in the Guinness Pro14.

The 26-year-old secondrow has started the last two games for the Irish province, excelling in both, and will want to maintain that form as he lays down a consistent performance marker in the absence of the Irish contingent.

Molony made his debut for Leinster aged 20 in February, 2015, and has gone on to be a valued squad member, putting to one side occasional frustration at missing out in some of the big matches in favour of the team dynamic.

He previously stated: “I always believe that I’m good enough to play in the first team. You want to be playing in the European games, in the big matches. It can be frustrating at times. I don’t intend to get too bogged down in it. You keep taking the opportunities you have, the moments you get on the pitch. It is not a very long career. You have to enjoy it while you are there.” He’s honoured that commitment.

He has the respect of his peers as evidenced in an observation from James Ryan recently: “Ross Molony is a super smart player; his lineout acumen is similar to Dev (Devin Toner) in that area.”

Michael Bent and Peter Dooley, to highlight a couple of players, are others who have stood out in recent weeks and that along with some excellent performances from the younger cadre has allowed Leinster to maintain that winning sequence to which they’ll hope to add in Wales this weekend.

Both head coaches will name their teams on Saturday.

