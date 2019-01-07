Robbie Henshaw could make Leinster return against Toulouse

Robbie Henshaw could be available for Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup match against Toulouse at the RDS on Saturday (1.0) but Jonathan Sexton (lower leg) and Devin Toner (ankle) won’t train on Monday afternoon.

Sexton sustained the issue against Munster; he’ll be monitored closely by the medical staff and the hope is that he will train tomorrow. Ross Byrne will run the backline in his absence. Toner is facing a similar remit to prove his fitness.

Henshaw sustained a hamstring injury while playing for Ireland against Argentina in the November test series. The initial prognosis was that he would be back at the end of January but his powers of recovery have been impressive once again. He previously beat expectations in returning from shoulder surgery.

He’s hit all his markers and if he comes through training on Monday and Tuesday he will be part of the match-day squad on Saturday. Jack McGrath will sit out training on Monday afternoon but is expected to be fit for the weekend.

Rob Kearney and Barry Daly all came through the 40-7 victory over Ulster last weekend and are available for selection. Dave Kearney (adductor strain) will train this week after withdrawing late from the game against Munster.