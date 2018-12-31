Rob Kearney and Jack McGrath to return to Leinster team

Leinster welcome back Irish internationals Rob Kearney and Jack McGrath for Saturday’s Pro14 game against Ulster at the RDS (kick-off: 5.15pm). Barry Daly will also be in contention for a place on the team having recovered from a knee injury.

Dave Kearney, who was a late withdrawal from the Munster match with an adductor strain, is being monitored in terms of the injury and won’t play at the weekend. Leinster backs’ coach Felipe Contepomi explained: “The only one that is not available this week is Dave Kearney. Barry (Daly) is back, Jack McGrath and Rob (Kearney) they are back, in training and fit for selection.”

More to follow...