Rainbow Cup fixtures announced but final plans still unconfirmed

The organisers of the Guinness Pro 14 Rainbow Cup have published the remaining fixtures for rounds four, five and six of the competition, with kick-off times and broadcast details confirmed.

Teams in the northern section of the competition will play a total of five games across six rounds prior to the final, and will receive a bye week on the weekends they were originally scheduled to host a South African team between rounds four to six.

Meanwhile, the South African sides will play a total of six games across seven weeks and take a bye weekend on May 28th.

Supporters in the UK and Ireland can watch all the Rainbow Cup SA action on Eir Sport and Premier Sports.

However, there is still no indication as to whether the final, scheduled for Saturday, June 19th, will be a cross-hemisphere playoff between the respective winners of the northern and southern sections, or whether there will be a final between the top two in the northern half of the competition.

Apparently the organisers are of a mind to hold a cross-hemisphere final between the respective table toppers, with a venue in Italy being explored as a preferred option. Failing that, then there will presumably be a final between the top two teams in the northern half of the tournament.

ROUND 3

Friday, May 14 th

Munster v Connacht, Thomond Park, 6pm

Leinster v Ulster, RDS, 8.15pm

Saturday, May 15th

Lions v Stormers, Emirates Airlines Park, Johannesburg 1.30pm (12.30pm Irish time)

Scarlets v Cardiff Blues, Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli, 3pm

Benetton v Zebre, Stadio de Monigo, Treviso, 6.15pm (5.15pm Irish time)

Bulls v Sharks, Loftus Versfeld Stadium, 6.15pm (5.15pm Irish time)

Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors, Muurayfield, 7.35pm

Sunday, May 16th

Dragons v Ospreys, Rodney Parade, 1pm

ROUND 4

Saturday, May 22nd

Sharks v Stormers, Kings Park, Durban, 1pm (Noon Irish time)

Lions v Bulls, Emirates Airlines Park, 3.30pm (2.30pm Irish time)

Friday, May 28th

Munster v Cardiff Blues, Thomond Park, 7.35pm

Saturday, May 29th

Ulster v Scarlets, Kingspan Stadium, 3pm

Benetton v Connacht, Stadio di Monigo, 6.15pm (5.15pm Irish time)

Dragons v Glasgow Warriors, TBC, 7.35pm

ROUND 5

Friday, June 4th

Bulls v Stormers, Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria, 7pm (6pm Irish time)

Connacht v Ospreys, The Sportsground, 6pm

Glasgow Warriors v Leinster, Scotstoun, 8.15pm

Saturday, June 5th

Edinburgh v Ulster, Murrayfield, TBC

Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airlines Park, 4pm (3pm Irish time)

Cardiff Blues v Zebre, Cardiff Arms Park, TBC

ROUND 6



Friday, June 11th

Zerbe v Munster, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Parma, 7pm (6pm Irish time)

Leinster v Dragons, RDS, 8.15pm

Saturday, June 12th

Stormers v Lions, Cape Town Stadium (4pm /3pm Irish time)

Sharks v Bulls, Kings Park, 6.15pm (5.15pm)

Ospreys v Benetton, TBC, 7.35pm

Sunday, June 13th

Scarlets v Edinburgh, Parc y Scarlets, 1pm