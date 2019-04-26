Pro14: Who needs what to reach the playoffs?

The Pro14 reaches its final stages this weekend before the playoffs begin next weekend.

Leinster and Ulster have qualified already from Conference B irrespective of what happens in Belfast on Saturday evening. Munster and Connacht have managed the same feat in Conference A but Johann van Graan’s side still have an opportunity to top the table and therefore go straight into a semi-final.

All four Irish provinces have qualified for next season’s Champions Cup based on their respective finishing positions in the Pro14. Ulster will host Connacht in Belfast in the first of the semi-final qualifiers on Saturday, May 4th while the other is yet to be decided.

Here is what’s at stake this weekend in the Pro14.

Conference A

Glasgow Warriors (home to Edinburgh) are on 76 points, Munster (home to Connacht) on 73, with both matches kicking off at 7.35 on Saturday night. A Glasgow win and they get a home semi-final. A draw might be good enough but if Munster manage a bonus point victory then they have the superior points’ difference.

While they won’t be playing in the Pro14 playoffs the Ospreys (54 points) and Scarlets (53) are in with a chance to play in Europe.

Conference B

Benetton (52, away to Zebre), Edinburgh (51, away to Glasgow) and Scarlets (50 in the Principality stadium against Dragons) are in a straight fight for the final playoff spot in the Pro14 playoffs. All three sides plus the Ospreys will be fighting for a Champions Cup qualification play-off spot.

Playoff fixtures

Semi-final playoffs

TBC v TBC - Saturday May 4th, 3pm.

Ulster v Connacht - Saturday May 4th, 5.35pm.

Semi-finals

Leinster v TBC - May 17th/18th

TBC v TBC - May 17th/18th

Final

TBC v TBC - Saturday May 25th, 3.30pm.