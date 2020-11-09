Pro14: Ulster look to keep a grip on their unbeaten start

Pro14: Ulster v Glasgow Warriors

Kick-off: 8.15pm, Monday. Venue: Kingspan Stadium. On TV: Live on Eir Sport 2, Premier Sports.

Dan McFarland has made eight changes to the team that beat the Cardiff Blues as Ulster look to maintain their unbeaten start to the Guinness Pro14.

Matt Faddes comes on the left wing; Luke Marshall – who came off the bench last week after a long-term injury – is named at outside centre, with Stewart Moore shifting in one place. Billy Burns’s call-up to the Ireland squad sees Ian Madigan start at outhalf.

There are five changes to the pack, Jack McGrath, John Andrew, Sam Carter – he captains the team – Sean Reidy and Marcell Coetzee promoted to the run-on team. Eric O’Sullivan will make his 50th appearance for Ulster off the bench, one that includes Marcus Rea; his older brother Matty reached that milestone last weekend.

Swingeing

Glasgow Warriors head coach Danny Wilson has also made swingeing changes to the team beaten by Leinster at Scotstoun last time out, several enforced as players were recalled to the Scotland squad ahead of the Autumn Nations Cup.

He explained: “With our internationals staying with Scotland we have had to make a number of changes across the park. [This game] is a massive opportunity for a lot of our young guys to step up and show what they can do. We’re putting out a young, fast, energetic squad onto the park and we’re excited to see what this team will produce. We know they are going to show up and give their all for the jersey.”

Wilson hands a first start to Argentine prop Enrique Pieretto while Scotland Sevens player Robbie Fergusson partners Stafford McDowall in midfield.

Ulster demonstrated a gritty resilience to outlast Cardiff last week but will be hoping for a more fluent attacking performance to continue an excellent start to the campaign.

ULSTER: M Lowry; C Gilroy, L Marshall, S Moore, M Faddes; I Madigan, J Cooney; J McGrath, J Andrew, M Moore; K Treadwell, S Carter (capt); Matty Rea, S Reidy, M Coetzee. Replacements: A McBurney, E O’Sullivan, G Milasinovich, A O’Connor, Marcus Rea, D Shanahan, B Johnston, E McIlroy.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: G Bryce; R Tagive, R Fergusson, S McDowall, N Matawalu; P Horne, J Dobie; A Seiuli, G Stewart, E Pieretto; R Harley, K McDonald; R Wilson (capt), T Gordon, TJ Ioane. Replacements: J Matthews, A Allan, D Rae, L Bean, H Bain, F Lokotui, S Kennedy, B Thomson.

Referee: N Owens (Wales)