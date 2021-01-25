Pro14 release fixture details for remainder of season

The fixtures for the conclusion of this season’s Pro14 campaign have been scheduled with a total of 29 matches taking place between February 19th and March 22nd.

The conference winners qualifying directly for the Pro14 Final on March 27th. Derby matches will take place in Ireland and Wales during Round 14 with Ulster facing Leinster, Munster taking on Connacht and Ospreys playing Dragons. Scarlets and Cardiff Blues played their round 14 fixture already, on January 22nd.

Fixtures will occur during the upcoming Six Nations with more extensive use of Friday nights and a limited number of Sunday fixtures. The Pro14 say that “to help increase club access to international players it was not possible to implement a weekly run of Monday night fixtures, but Round 16 will include two games on Monday, March 22nd.”

No play-off games will be required for European qualification and that rankings after Round 16 will be used to determine which teams will participate in next season’s Champions Cup once EPCR have confirmed the format.

In the Republic of Ireland eir Sport will show all games (every Munster and Leinster fixture exclusively live) with TG4 also screening a mixture of live and deferred action.

Remaining rescheduled fixtures

Saturday, January 30th

R5: Benetton v Munster – 5pm Stadio Monigo, eir Sport 1, Premier Sports

R8: Scarlets v Leinster – 7.35pm Parc y Scarlets, Premier Sports, eir Sport 1, TG4

Friday, February 5th

R5: Dragons v Connacht – 7.35pm Rodney Parade, TG4, eir Sport 1 (deferred)

Friday, February 12th

R7: Dragons v Edinburgh – 7.35pm Rodney Parade, eir Sport 1

Saturday, February 13th

R8: Connacht v Ospreys – 7.35pm The Sportsground, TG4, Premier Sports, eir Sport 1 (deferred)

Round 12

Friday, February 19th

Dragons v Leinster – 7.35pm Rodney Parade, eir Sport, TG4

Glasgow Warriors v Ulster – 7.35pm Scotstoun Stadium, eir Sport

Saturday, February 20th

Scarlets v Benetton – 3pm Parc y Scarlets, eir Sport

Connacht v Cardiff Blues – 7.35pm The Sportsground, Premier Sports, Eir Sport (deferred)

Ospreys v Zebre – 5.15pm Liberty Stadium, Premier Sports, eir Sport

Edinburgh v Munster – 7.35pm BT Murrayfield, Premier Sports, eir Sport

Round 13

Friday, February 26th

Benetton v Connacht – 5.30pm Stadio Monigo, Premier Sport, TG4, eir Sport (deferred)

Cardiff Blues v Munster – 8pm Cardiff Arms Park, Premier Sports, eir Sport, TG4

Ulster v Ospreys – 8pm Kingspan Stadium, Premier Sports, eir Sport

Saturday, February 27th

Edinburgh v Scarlets – 12pm BT Murrayfield, Premier Sports, eir Sport

Zebre v Dragons – 5.15pm Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, eir Sport, Premier Sports

Sunday, February 28th

Leinster v Glasgow Warriors – 5.30pm RDS Arena, eir Sport, Premier Sport

Round 14

Friday, March 5th

Munster v Connacht – 7.35pm Thomond Park, eir Sport, Premier Sports

Saturday, March 6th

Zebre v Glasgow Warriors – 2pm Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Premier Sports, eir Sport

Ulster v Leinster – 7.35pm Kingspan Stadium, Premier Sport, eir Sport

Sunday, March 7th

Edinburgh v Benetton– 3.15pm BT Murrayfield, Premier Sport, eir Sport

Ospreys v Dragons – KO TBC

Round 15

Friday, March 12th

Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys – 8pm Scotstoun Stadium, Premier Sport, eir Sport

Zebre v Leinster – 5.45pm Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, eir Sport, Premier Sports

Munster v Scarlets – 8pm Thomond Park, eir Sport, Premier Sport, TG4

Saturday, March 13th

Connacht v Edinburgh – 7.35pm The Sportsground, TG4, Premier Sports, eir Sport

Dragons v Ulster – 7.35pm Rodney Parade, Premier Sport, eir Sport

Sunday, March 14th

Benetton v Cardiff Blues – 1pm Stadio Monigo, Premier Sport; eir Sport

Round 16

Friday, March 19th

Munster v Benetton – 6pm Thomond Park, TG4, eir Sport, Premier Sport

Ulster v Zebre – 8.15pm Kingspan Stadium, Premier Sports, eir Sport

Leinster v Ospreys – 8.15pm RDS Arena, eir Sport, TG4, Premier Sports

Sunday, March 21st

Dragons v Glasgow Warriors – 3pm Rodney Parade, Premier Sports, eir Sport

Monday, March 22nd

Scarlets v Connacht – 8pm Parc y Scarlets, Premier Sports, eir Sports, TG4

Cardiff Blues v Edinburgh – 8pm Cardiff Arms Park, Premier Sports, eir Sport

*All kick-off times and TV details are for an Irish audience