Pro14 playoff permutations

A point would mathematically guarantee Leinster of a home semi-final, but to all intents and purposes they already have done so, as only a defeat for them and win for Scarlets against the Dragons, by a combined 127 points or more, can deny them.

Munster have already secured a home quarter-final play-off place, against either the Scarlets, Edinburgh or Ulster. If the Scarlets win with a bonus point, they will secure a home semi-final play-off, most probably against the Cheetahs, who need only a point against the Cheetahs to ensure a place in the play-offs.

Ulster are assured of at least a play-off to qualify for next season’s European Champions Cup at home to the Ospreys. They could gain automatic entry should Cardiff win the Challenge Cup final, or by reaching the Pro14 play-offs. To do that, Ulster need a bonus-point win away to Munster, and hope that Edinburgh obtain no match points from their game against Edinburgh.

As things stand, Munster are in line to host Edinburgh, with Scarlets at home to the Cheetahs next weekend, with Leinster to host the winners of the Munster-Edinburgh tie, and Glasgow hosting either the Scarlets or Cheetahs a fortnight later in the semi-finals. The final will be in the Aviva Stadium on May 26th.